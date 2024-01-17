Physics Destruction Sim, Abriss, Heading To PS5

Physics-based destruction simulator, Abriss, is crashing its way to PS5 real soon. The game enjoys a very positive tag on Steam, a rating it’s fostered since its debut back in September.

Per Gematsu, the game will be arriving to both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on March 7. In the game, you largely get a feel for the destruction system wreaking havoc across seven different worlds, complete with multiple stages and even bonus stages.

If this kind of sounds like the game for you, maybe this gameplay trailer will sway whether Abriss is right for you.

What do you think? Does this destruction tickle your fancy? Let us know below!