November 2023’s PlayStation Plus Essential Games Announced

PlayStation has unveiled November’s lineup of free games for PlayStation Plus Essential subscribers next week.

Mafia II: Definitive Edition (PS4)

Kicking things off, we have Mafia II: Definitive Edition. Step back into the shoes of Vito Scaletta and explore Empire Bay in glorious HD, with all the DLC fixings.

Dragon Ball: The Breakers (PS4)

Hop online in Dragon Ball: The Breakers. Control one of seven ordinary citizens tasked with escaping the Raider before it’s too late.

Aliens: Fireteam Elite (PS5, PS4)

Want to step back into the Aliens universe? Aliens: Fireteam Elite has you covered. Build up your own Marine, choose your weapon, abilities, and all that fun jazz before playing with up to two other players — or AIs — and fend off the ravenous foes that scurry your way.

All three of these games will be available to download on November 7. In the meantime, you can still snag last month’s games — The Callisto Protocol, Farming Simulator 22, and Weird West — by November 6.

What do you think? Do any of these games pique your interest? Let us know below!