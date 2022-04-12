New The Callisto Protocol News Coming Soon

After a lengthy wait, fans awaiting news tied to The Callisto Protocol might be in for a treat sooner rather than later. Striking Distance Studios founder and CEO, Glen Schofield, who also just happened to create the Dead Space franchise, tweeted Monday about the hard-work the mocap team is doing to bring their characters to life. He went on to thank the fans for their patience as they continue development and polishing the title.

This is my favorite time when making a game – the design starts coming together. Love seeing all the hard work the team is doing in the mocap studio to bring our characters to life. Thanks to everyone waiting as we finish and polish the game. We’ll have more to share soon! pic.twitter.com/0nmcR55OFf — Glen A. Schofield (@GlenSchofield) April 11, 2022

The survival horror game was initially announced in late 2020. Both Striking Distance and Krafton partnered with Skybound Entertainment.

The Callisto Protocol takes place in the same universe as PUBG: Battlegrounds on Jupiter’s moon, Callisto, all the way in 2320. In terms of story, you’re tasked with uncovering the dark secrets that dwell in a prison on the moon while also making your escape.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

