The Callisto Protocol

New The Callisto Protocol News Coming Soon

April 12, 2022

After a lengthy wait, fans awaiting news tied to  The Callisto Protocol might be in for a treat sooner rather than later. Striking Distance Studios founder and CEO, Glen Schofield, who also just happened to create the Dead Space franchise, tweeted Monday about the hard-work the mocap team is doing to bring their characters to life. He went on to thank the fans for their patience as they continue development and polishing the title.

The survival horror game was initially announced in late 2020. Both Striking Distance and Krafton partnered with Skybound Entertainment.

The Callisto Protocol takes place in the same universe as PUBG: Battlegrounds on Jupiter’s moon, Callisto, all the way in 2320. In terms of story, you’re tasked with uncovering the dark secrets that dwell in a prison on the moon while also making your escape.

