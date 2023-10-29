New Gran Turismo 7 Update On The Horizon

Gran Turismo 7 is poised to get a “big” update, complete with seven new cars sometime next week. It’s worth pointing out it’ll probably not just be an update just for cars. Odds are there will be more Cafe content and Scraps.

In a vague yet somehow to-the-point post on X, series creator Kazunori Yamauchi shared the news of a “big update” coming next week with an image of several cars. GTPlanet notes these cars appear to include the highly in-demand Lexus LFA, the Tesla Model 3, and what appear to be a Challenger and a Charger models mixed in.

Yamauchi hasn’t shared when the update will drop outside of “next week.”

A big update is coming next week.

来週、大型アップデート来ます。 #GT7 pic.twitter.com/G3PNDb3wno — 山内 一典 (@Kaz_Yamauchi) October 29, 2023

