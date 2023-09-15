New Console Covers And DualSense Colors Revealed

Following the recent State of Play, Sony’s revealed its Deep Earth collection, a trio of new DualSense colors alongside matching console covers. These three new models will feature a smooth metallic finish with three strong, striking colors.

The three colors are dubbed Volcanic Red, Cobalt Blue, and Sterling Silver. According to the PS Blog, Sony design team’s Satoshi Aoyagi states that they took inspiration from the hues of the Earth for this collection, and, without wanting to lose a certain level of sophistication, added that new metallic finish.

These new DualSense colors will cost you $74.99. Meanwhile, its console covers fetch a price of $59.99. Pre-orders open up on October 4, with both Volcanic Red and Cobalt Blue controllers releasing on November 3, followed by Sterling Silver on January 24.

What do you think? Do you like the new colors? Are you gonna pick one up? Let us know below!

