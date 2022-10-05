Native PS5 Disney Plus App Launches

Calling all Disney fans, Disney Plus just got a bit better on the PS5. Keen users may know that streaming service’s app you could get from the store was just a backwards compatible version of the PS4 app, which held the innate disadvantage of being capped at 1080p.

Now, Disney has got with the times and released a native PS5 app that supports up to 4K, something other streamers like Netflix already had available for console viewers. This new version was promised to fans back in August.

Bear in mind, though, you do need to re-download Disney Plus in order to get this functionality, but hey, at least this means you could get to enjoy some shows and films in 4K now.

