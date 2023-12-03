More Resident Evil Remakes Are Coming, Capcom Confirms

After the most recent Resident Evil remakes have made waves in the community, it’s unsurprising to hear that Capcom is poised to continue putting out remakes of the series. We’re not sure which game is next, though.

During a PlayStation Partner Awards event, Yasuhiro Anpo, who directed the Resident Evil 4 remake, spilled the beans that Capcom would reveal remake in “due course.” Per IGN, the company is happy with the success of the remakes and Anpo himself is happy as someone who enjoys older games.

There are plenty of options when it comes to what game could get the remake treatment next. Obviously, they could continue down the line and remake 2009’s more action-heavy Resident Evil 5, or it could go further back with 2000’s Resident Evil Code: Veronica, the original Resident Evil, or Resident Evil 0. Considering how it seems like the Japanese dev is receptive to its RE community, Code: Veronica seems like a logical guess. But we’ll have to wait and see.