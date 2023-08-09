Menu Close
EA

More Old EA Game Servers To Go Offline

Gabriel Stanford-Reisinger 1 Comment

Electronic Arts is shuttering more online servers from legacy games. Of course, these games were games from over a decade, so we can’t fully blame it for wanting to shutter servers.

According to EA’s service page, Dante’s Inferno, Dead Space 2, and Crysis 3 are all the new line of casualties after EA shelved servers for Kingdoms of Amalur, Shadows of the Damned, Syndicate, and Warp earlier this year. We’ve been warned ahead of time. Crysis 3’s servers are shutting down on September 7, while the other two will remain active until December 8.

Considering a single-player-only remaster was released back in 2021, we can cling to hope that some update will happen or a spin-off might be on the horizon so fans can still play online, though, that seems unlikely as Crytek’s probably all-in on releasing Crysis 4, even though it’s not given us many updates since announcing it.

Tagged , ,

About the Author: Gabriel Stanford-Reisinger

Gabriel’s the main news man and manages all coverage for PSX Extreme. With nearly half a decade of news writing experience, he enjoy all forms of gaming and entertainment. Twitter

View all post by Gabriel Stanford-Reisinger | Website

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
passiveincomepro23
passiveincomepro23
3 hours ago

Love The blog , Will give it a like and follow 🙂 May i leave a link to my website? please feel free to pop over to my website and leave a comment with your link to

All the best and good luck with your blogging !!!

Harness the power of passive income and secure your financial future with http://passiveincomepro.website.

0
Reply

Related Posts

1
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
%d bloggers like this: