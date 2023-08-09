More Old EA Game Servers To Go Offline

Electronic Arts is shuttering more online servers from legacy games. Of course, these games were games from over a decade, so we can’t fully blame it for wanting to shutter servers.

According to EA’s service page, Dante’s Inferno, Dead Space 2, and Crysis 3 are all the new line of casualties after EA shelved servers for Kingdoms of Amalur, Shadows of the Damned, Syndicate, and Warp earlier this year. We’ve been warned ahead of time. Crysis 3’s servers are shutting down on September 7, while the other two will remain active until December 8.

Considering a single-player-only remaster was released back in 2021, we can cling to hope that some update will happen or a spin-off might be on the horizon so fans can still play online, though, that seems unlikely as Crytek’s probably all-in on releasing Crysis 4, even though it’s not given us many updates since announcing it.

