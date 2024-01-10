Minigame Collection All About Mobile Game Ads Heading To PS5

The lengthy title Yeah! You Want ‘Those Games’, Right? So, Here You Go! Let’s See You Clear Them! is a rather fitting title for this upcoming PS5 release. Don’t lie, we’ve all been fooled by mobile game ads, and that’s exactly what this game is poking fun of.

Trophies have hit the PSN servers, so while the game isn’t officially out or announced on PlayStation, it’s inevitable. The game itself is already on other platforms where it’s garnered a decent amount of attention for the silly premise. You basically play all those dubious mobile game ads — pin-pulling, cash running, etc.

It’s also decently cheap, at least on existing platforms, retailing at $9.99, so we can expect when it does release to the PlayStation, it’ll likely keep that same price point.

What do you think? Are you interested in Yeah! You Want ‘Those Games’, Right? So, Here You Go! Let’s See You Clear Them!? Let us know below!