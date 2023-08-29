Mimimi Games Shuts Down Due To High Production Costs

Munich-based strategy and tactical game studio Mimimi Games has revealed it’s shutting its doors just weeks after releasing its most recent game, Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew, to consoles. The studio also made Desperados III in 2020 for THQ Nordic and Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun with Daedalic Entertainment.

Shadow Gambit was the studio’s first foray into publishing and was fairly well-liked by critics and players. Unfortunately, per a blog post, the 38-member studio simply can’t afford to keep its lights on. It was also very difficult for the developers to keep a proper work-life balance.

Since it was only recently released with some stuff needing to be ironed out, as the team transitions Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew will get updated, including an in-development “big content drop” slated for later this year. Mimimi Games signed off by thanking its community and supporters.

