Little Nightmares 3 Supports Same Console Crossplay

Supermassive Games’ Little Nightmares 3 will support cross-play, meaning players on a PS4 could be matched with someone on a PS5. Sadly, the game’s omitted couch co-op, as it felt it would’ve damaged the atmosphere of the game.

Coralie Feniello, Little Nightmares 3’s producer, spoke in a video on Bandai Nacmo’s channel. On top of cross-gen cross-play, it’s also going to feature a Friend Pass system, meaning only one person has to own the game. Unfortunately, there’s no cross-platform support.

If you don’t want the multiplayer tainting your save, the third entry in the franchise offers multiple save slots.

