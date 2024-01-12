Konami Reissues Rare Felix The Cat Game And Rocket Knight

Fans of classic platformers may be pleased to hear that Konami has teamed up with Limited Run Games to bring forth two separate collections. One of the collections will include Rocket Knight, while the other will be Felix the Cat.

Polygon reports that the release of the Felix the Cat Collection, which won’t go on sale until February 9, in particular, is notable, as the platformer’s NES release fetches a high price tag, while its Game Boy version goes for twice the asking price for the NES version. Of course, you will be able to get these collections physically through Limited Run for a bit, but after that, Konami will be selling the versions digitally. The titles will seemingly remain intact but will include “quality-of-life fixes.”

