Immortality Headed To PS5

Last year, Half Mermaid Productions, led by veteran dev Sam Barlow, released Immortality to PC and Xbox, but seemingly ignored the PlayStation line. Now, though, he seems to be bringing it to the hardware, if a recent cheeky post is to be believed.

Barlow responded to a user on X who asked about the chances of the game heading to PS5. While no date was given, he did say he was “working on it.” This is about as much confirmation as we’d need to expect that, at some point, we’ll see a teaser for the mystery title.

Much like his previous games, Immortality has his calling card of FMV footage buried in the game’s core concept. The game has us unravel the mystery of what happened to missing actress Marissa Marcel who starred in three films before disappearing.

Working on it 🙂 — Sam Barlow 🔥 IMMORTALITY (@mrsambarlow) August 29, 2023

What do you think? Would you pick up Immortality on PS5? Let us know below!

Like this: Like Loading...