Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged Targets 60fps Across The Board

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged is due out next week, and now we know the frame rate and resolution Milestone is going for. It’s all pretty standard, but it’s always nice to hear clarification, what with some developers lagging behind this standard.

During an interview with GamingBolt, Associate Creative Director Andrea Basilio spilled the beans. The game will run at 60fps at 4K resolution on current-gen consoles. Again, we expect this, especially from racing games, but with some big releases — we’re looking at you, RDR — lagging behind and either never upping its FPS or waiting after launch, we can never be too safe.

What do you think? Are you excited about Turbocharged? Let us know below!

