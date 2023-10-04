Red Dead Redemption Port Adds 60fps On PS5

Double Eleven has updated last month’s much-maligned Red Dead Redemption port to include 60fps when playing on a PS5. This change right here changes a lot for a lot of people.

Double Eleven and Rockstar stealth dropped the update, in fact, the feature isn’t even mentioned in the 1.03 patch notes, as spotted by Reddit user dultimate02. At this time, the option is only available on PS5.

