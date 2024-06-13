Lego Star Wars II, Among Others, Releasing Next Week On PS Plus

This month’s newcomers to the PlayStation Plus Game catalog continues with, among several titles other titles, a Lego video game classic from 2006.

Originally released back in September 11, 2006 by Traveller’s Tales, Lego Star Wars II: The Original Trilogy is making it’s way to PS4 and PS5 next week. Just as its 2005 predecessor covered the Star Wars Prequel Trilogy movies, Lego Star Wars II recreates the Original Trilogy with Lego bricks and minifigures. However, this Lego classic differentiates itself from this week’s recent PS Plus re-release of 2002’s Star Wars: The Clone Wars by not being an emulation of the PS2 port. Instead, the PlayStation Blog lists this version of LSW II as being the PSP port.

Create and customize your own playable Star Wars characters in millions of different ways, build and ride classic vehicles and get in and out to explore and much more! Originally released on PSP, this version of LEGO Star Wars II: The Original Trilogy is enhanced with up-rendering, rewind, quick save, and custom video filters.

Considering that Sony is finally releasing classic PS2 games on PS Plus again, it is an odd choice to pick the PSP port of the Lego Star Wars sequel. However, videos such as this one below shows that the PSP port is nearly identical to the console ports.

Just as the 2002 Clone Wars game re-released this week at $4.99 there may be a good chance LSW II may get listed at or around the same price. LSW II will become available on June 18 along with fellow PS Plus newcomers including Daxter, Lego The Incredibles, Lego The Hobbit, Far Cry 4, Monster Hunter: Rise, and After Us.

What do you think? Will you be picking up LSW II and any of the other re-releases next week? Let us know below!

Share this: Facebook

X

