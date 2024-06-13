8 New Suits Coming To Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Update Next Week

Spidey fans will have new outfits to look forward to in next week’s game update for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (read our review).

As part of update 1.003.000, Insomniac Games will be rolling out eight new Spider-Man suits for both Peter Parker and Miles Morales, four new suits for both respective Spider-Men (via Comic Book).

As reported by the PlayStation Blog, the eight upcoming Spidey suits are the products of guest fashion designers and Pro Football player Vini jr. First up are the new Peter Parker suits:

Fluro Suit by Lando Norris and Colm Dillane/KidSuper

by Lando Norris and Colm Dillane/KidSuper Into The Spider-Verse Peter B. Parker Suit

Last Stand Suit

Motorchic Suit by Rina Sawayama and Colm Dillane/KidSuper

For Miles Morales:

Animated Suit

Ginga Suit by Vini jr and Colm Dillane/KidSuper

by Vini jr and Colm Dillane/KidSuper Metro Suit by Colm Dillane/KidSuper

by Colm Dillane/KidSuper Uptown Pride

Keep in mind that adding new Spider-Man suits from past Spider-Man movies isn’t new trend for Insomniac. Post-launch, Spider-Man on PS4 received the Iron Spider suit and the respective Upgraded/Stealth suits (Thanks again to the PS Blog). The three suits were taken straight from the 2019 movies Avengers: Infinity War and Spider-Man: Far From Home respectively.

What do you think of the new suits rolling out next week? Let us know below!

