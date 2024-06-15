Sea Of Thieves Dominates PS Download Charts

PlayStation has shared its top downloads of May and perhaps unsurprisingly, Microsoft’s Sea of Thieves is topping the charts, surpassing the likes of GTA 5, Madden NFL 24, and Modern Warfare 3. The same goes for in Europe where the game sits at #1.

According to the chart on the PlayStation Blog, the live service pirate adventure is continuing to make waves (yes, pun intended) on the PlayStation 5. Madden NFL 24 is in second place in North America while in Europe, GTA 5 reigns supreme. Modern Warfare 3 also takes the third spot in NA while F1 24 wins in Europe.

Sea of Thieves is among the first games launched by Xbox to other platforms as a means to broaden its reach, a move that makes all the sense in the world, considering it frequently tracks behind both PlayStation Nintendo in many parts of the world.

What do you think? Have you taken to the Seven Seas? Let us know below!

