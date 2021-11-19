  • Home
  • News
  • Heavenly Bodies Releases Exclusively To PS4, PS5 Next Month
Heavenly Bodies

Heavenly Bodies Releases Exclusively To PS4, PS5 Next Month

November 19, 2021 Gabriel Stanford-Reisinger No Comments

Australia-based game developer, 2pt Interactive, is gearing up to release its upcoming physics-based game, Heavenly Bodies,  exclusively to PlayStation consoles. Based on the new trailer, it seems 2pt were inspired by the likes of QWOP and Octodad.

Friends can join in on the fun with co-op or you can take on the mundane tasks, which have been made much harder thanks to tricky controls, yourself in solo play.

Some notice the timing of the game’s release, which coincides with the next batch of PlayStation Plus games. Naturally, some speculate this could hint at Heavenly Bodies being one of the few titles subscribers will get their hands on.

2pt Interactive’s upcoming exclusive hits the PlayStation Store on December 7.

This article is also published as a forum topic here »
About

I went from zero to hero here at PSX Extreme. Now, I edit everything. That's right, I'm the managing editor. Twitter | Send tips

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments