GTA Online Success Surprised Even Rockstar

GTA Online wasn’t like basically anything that Rockstar Games put out there before. The developer was established in the single-player space, yet here they are, raking in the dough thanks to its online-only GTA game spanning multiple generations.

During an interview with GamesRadar, design director Scott Butchard expressed that the three words that come to mind when it comes to the online crime-fest are “unexpected,” “community,” and “fun.” He also said how the studio was still finding its feet when releasing GTA Online and that they never dreamed that it would still be going 10 years strong.

From the sound of it, Rockstar aren’t planning on stopping now, continuing to peddle out free updates and dole out bigger updates like its recent big update, The Contract, which features rapper and record producer Dr. Dre in the mix alongside the reprised role of Franklin.

Butchard’s Full GTA Online Statement

“When I first started working on GTA Online we were still finding our feet. Essentially, we were pushing these smaller updates while working hard to bring together the first Heist, so it’s been an epic learning experience – with tons of fun and unexpected twists and turns thanks in no small part to the incredible feedback from our community. When we started out, I don’t think we could have ever dreamed we’d still be going 10 years on. The success of GTA Online is nothing we ever expected.”

