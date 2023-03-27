Gran Turismo 4 Cheat Codes Uncovered Nearly 20 Years After Release

In 2004, Gran Turismo 4 climbed the ladder as one of the most iconic racing — and general — games on the PS2, topping over 11 million units sold. One GT fan took it upon themselves to reveal to the masses that this nearly 20-year-old game actually has cheat codes, something that no one really knew.

Over on Twitter, Gran Turismo enthusiast Nenkai shared his discovery of how to earn 10,000,000 Credits automatically. Of course, it didn’t go unnoticed because it was hard to do per se, rather, it’s because you have to wait 365 in-game days before cheat codes can activate.

Other codes Nenkai shared included passing a License, automatically Gold passing a License Test, and automatically Gold passing any event. The fact this little Gran Turismo 4 quirk snuck under the radar for so long is pretty impressive on Polyphony Digital‘s part.

So many years and this game still holds surprises, GT4 does actually have cheat codes👀👇 pic.twitter.com/toyyIHIJKW — Nenkai (@Nenkaai) March 25, 2023

