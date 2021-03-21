Gotham Knights Delayed, Aims To Release In 2022

We’re pretty sure anyone could’ve seen this coming. Just because 2020’s over doesn’t mean the delays will slow down. Gotham Knights, the upcoming spin-off to the Arkham franchise letting you take control of several heroes – and vigilantes – in the Batman universe, has been delayed.

The delay was announced over on Twitter where quality assurance was squarely blamed. They claim to want to provide the best possible product, so they’re giving the dev team more time to work with. They closed out the announcement by thanking all the support and promising more to showcase in the future.

Let’s be fair, 2020 was rife with delays, so this really shouldn’t come as a huge surprise. Gotham Knights will now be launching sometime in 2022.

What do you think? Will you pick up Gotham Knights when it launches next year? Tell us below!

