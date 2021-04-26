Ghosts Will Soon Invade Planet Coaster: Console Edition

Frontier has announced new, spooky licensed expansion for Planet Coaster: Console Edition. Be on the lookout as the Ghostbusters are coming to the park.

From special effects ripped from the 1984 flick to authentic set pieces, this expansion is looking to be quite the loveletter to the franchise with Afterlife right on the horizon.

Frontier didn’t just add some new rides, set pieces, and effects, though, they also added a new story-driven scenario featuring stars Dan Aykroyd and William Atherton.

The Planet Coaster: Console Edition expansion is coming to consoles on April 29 and will cost $14.99.

