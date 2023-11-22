Get Stuck In A Time Loop Thanks To In Stars And Time

The latest indie phenomenon is here with In Stars and Time, pulling heavy inspirations from old GameCube-era RPGs like Tales of Symphonia. Since debuting on November 20, it’s garnered quite a positive response.

In Stars and Time sees the player take on the role of Siffrin, who finds themselves as the only one who knows they’re stuck in a time loop, with the companions he finds along the way oblivious to this. The game features turn-based Rock, Paper, Scissors combat with the end goal of ending the reign of the tyrannical evil king, only for the timer to reset every time.

What do you think? Is this game up your alley? Does it look charming? Let us know below!