Five Nights At Freddy’s: Help Wanted 2 Jumpscares To PSVR 2 In December

Steel Wool Studios is releasing Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted 2 in mid-December on the PSVR 2. As its name suggests, it’s a follow-up to the original 2019 Help Wanted.

According to the PlayStation Blog, the game will keep Help Wanted’s core concept of being full of minigames, totaling six different categories this time around. One of Steel Wool’s main goals with this entry was to make it fun, whether it’s your first time playing or your 1,000th time playing. Because of this goal, each of the minigames will feasibly be different every time you play them, with new requirements popping up each time.

The post then went into a little more detail on what you can do, from gussying up Roxy to blasting your worries away in Fazerblast to catering to the whims of hungry customers at El Chips, and more. For those looking for a more classic dread-filled experience, you can even take a trip to FNAF: Sister Location and see if you’re up to the task of surviving until 6 AM.

What do you think? Are you excited about Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted 2? Have you played the original? Let us know below!