FIST: Forged In Shadow Torch Releases Tomorrow

Shanghai-based TiGames and publisher Bilibili are readying up to release FIST: Forged in Shadow Torch to both PS4 and PS5 tomorrow. Much like any other indie game, it features a take on an existing property, this time around being the Metroidvania genre. Built off the backs of Castlevania and Metroid, this genre has seen a resurgence in popularity thanks to games like Hollow Knight.

TiGames’ take, however, sees you as a war vet rabbit named Rayton who finds himself back in action after the Machine Legion captures his friend. While the main piece of weaponry is, as the title suggests, a large fist strapped to the title character’s back, you can also utilize a whip and drill if the fist gets too dull.

As expected, FIST makes sure to make each weapon handle differently while also keeping the side-scrolling combat fluid and the exploration of Torch City central to completing the game.

We can expect FIST: Forged in Shadow Torch out on PS4 and PS5 tomorrow for a modest $29.99.

What do you think? Does this game interest you? Tell us below!

