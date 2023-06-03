Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Development “Progressing Smoothly”

It’s been a while since Square Enix has said much about Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, with some fearing it may have been quietly shelved in favor of other projects. Well, finally, the studio has a little update for those waiting.

Square Enix took to Twitter to reveal the project is “progressing smoothly” and “according to plan.” Their current goal now is to hammer out a proper release date rather than the broad window it was revealed for.

Since its reveal in June 2022, the studio revealed very little and only showed off a general release window, which is only 10 or so months away. We suspect more eyes will be on Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth once its main flagship, Final Fantasy 16, releases later this month.

We hope more details are released before winter 2023 and more marketing is pushed into its budget because, as it stands, it’s set up to fall flatter than other entries if Square Enix doesn’t amplify its existence.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Developer comment number 1 pic.twitter.com/O4KdGlh4gy — FINAL FANTASY VII (@finalfantasyvii) June 2, 2023

