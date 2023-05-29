Final Fantasy 16 Was Going To Release On PS4

It turns out that Square Enix planned to release Final Fantasy 16 as a cross-gen game before ultimately ditching its PS4 version in favor of going all-in on the current-gen.

As revealed by Final Fantasy Union in an interview with FF 16 producer Naoki Yoshida, they were planning on releasing it simultaneously, but it would also mean the game would’ve taken a lot longer to get out there, we’re talking one to two more years in the oven.

If you’re surprised Final Fantasy 16 is being associated with the PS4, that’s fine, it was never officially confirmed to releasing on the platform, but previous reports did indicate its cross-gen nature, as it started its development as part of the eighth generation of consoles.

Final Fantasy XVI was planned to release on both PS4/PS5 simultaneously. According to Yoshida, the PS4 version was ultimately cancelled as it would have taken a further 1-2 years worth of development to ensure its quality was high enough. Full Interview: https://t.co/B9tGZCVQsX pic.twitter.com/XMQf3aDrOw — Final Fantasy Union (@ffunion) May 26, 2023

