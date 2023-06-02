  • Home
Final Fantasy 16

Final Fantasy 16 Demo Pops Up On PlayStation Store

June 2, 2023 Gabriel Stanford-Reisinger No Comments

Square Enix’s Final Fantasy 16 demo is live. There is a catch, however, it seems only those who pre-ordered the game can get the demo right now.

This is kind of early for the demo to show up, considering Naoki Yoshida said the demo would be released around two weeks before the game’s launch. We’re not quite on the two-week mark just yet, that would be June 8, which conveniently coincides with the kick-off date for Summer Game Fest.

If previous demos are anything to go off of, it will showcase a sample of its combat system, which ditched turned-based combat to appeal to a younger audience, and a tiny hint of the story.

Final Fantasy 16 is coming to the PS5 on June 21, 2023.

