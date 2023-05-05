  • Home
Final Fantasy 16 Banned In Saudi Arabia

May 5, 2023 Gabriel Stanford-Reisinger No Comments

Square Enix is refusing to make “necessary changes” to get Final Fantasy XIV classified in Saudi Arabia to make it suitable for the region.

It’s unclear what changes were demanded, but the inclusion of a gay character in the title is likely the straw that broke the camel’s back in this case. LGBTQ+ depictions are illegal in Saudi Arabia, so it’s no surprise this is happening.

On Wednesday, it was confirmed the game was getting the ban hammer by the country’s rating board.

It was initially just a rumor following a General Commission for Audiovisual Media and Digital Game Association employee coming forward warning that an “important” game was on its way to being banned due to the maker’s refusal to make changes to the game to suit its region.

Final Fantasy XVI releases exclusively for the PS5 on June 22.

