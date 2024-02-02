Menu Close

February’s Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth State Of Play Dated

We’ll soon be treated to another State of Play heading our way next week, focusing entirely on Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. Funnily enough, we already knew an event was happening, but we couldn’t quite pinpoint when.

PlayStation took to Twitter to reveal the date and time of its next State of Play, that being next week on February 6 at 3:30 PM PST/6:30 PM EST. Of course, we already knew a separate event was happening to better give Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth center stage. At this point, we aren’t fully sure what we’re gonna see during this event outside of it being an “extended look.”

What do you think? Are you gonna tune in? Let us know below!

