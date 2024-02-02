February’s Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth State Of Play Dated

We’ll soon be treated to another State of Play heading our way next week, focusing entirely on Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. Funnily enough, we already knew an event was happening, but we couldn’t quite pinpoint when.

PlayStation took to Twitter to reveal the date and time of its next State of Play, that being next week on February 6 at 3:30 PM PST/6:30 PM EST. Of course, we already knew a separate event was happening to better give Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth center stage. At this point, we aren’t fully sure what we’re gonna see during this event outside of it being an “extended look.”

There's more State of Play on the way! Tune in next Tuesday, February 6 at 3:30pm PT / 11:30pm GMT for an extended look at Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. See you next week! pic.twitter.com/ATDvTDGnUL — PlayStation (@PlayStation) January 31, 2024

