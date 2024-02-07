Evo 2024 Headlines With Tekken 8 And Street Fighter 6

PlayStation-backed Evo 2024 has revealed its headlining games — Tekken 8 and Street Fighter 6. These picks probably surprise no one if they’ve been keeping tabs on the world of fighting games.

The event’s website showcases the games part of its tournament lineup. Aside from the headliners, Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising, Under Night In-Birth II [Sys:Celes], Mortal Kombat 1, Guility Gear Strive, King of Fighters XV, and Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike, which takes up the event’s “retro” spot.

We’re still a ways away from the event kicking off on July 19 through the 21 in the Las Vegas Convention Center in — you guessed it — Las Vegas. Evo passes are available to purchase right now, but for those who don’t feel like going to the Sin City in peak heat, you can always sit back and watch the event on Twitch.

What do you think? What games do you think should’ve bee part of Evo’s lineup? Let us know below!