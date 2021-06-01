  • Home
EA Delists Several Need For Speed Games

June 1, 2021

With next to no notice, Electronic Arts made the executive decision to pull several Need for Speed games from the market as well as shutter their severs.

One of the game’s developers took to Reddit to announce this and assure fans “decisions to retire games are never made easy.” They continued it by noting they are “shifting gears” (not sure if that pun was intentional or not) towards the franchise’s future.

The affected games are listed below.

Need for Speed: Carbon

Need for Speed: Undercover

Need for Speed: Shift

Need for Speed Shift 2: Unleashed

Need for Speed: The Run

You can still play the games if you already own them and race against your friends or foes to your hearts content until EA shutters their online servers August 31. If you for some reason can’t live without your Need for Speed fix, you can still play the games offline.

