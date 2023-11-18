Dredge – The Pale Reach is out now, continuing the story of Black Salt Games’ Lovecraftian fishing adventure. This DLC will be one of two currently in the public’s mind, the other one was delayed into next year.

The team dropped a trailer celebrating the release recently. Earlier this year, the New Zealand dev spouted about how the game smashed internal sales goals, as it thought it would sell 100,000 copies in a year, only for that goal to get smashed after only 24 hours.

What do you think? Have you played The Pale Reach yet? Let us know below!