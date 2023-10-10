Dredge Smashed Internal Sales Goals

Black Salt Games’ Dredge apparently smashed internal sales expectations by a large margin. After a three-year development cycle, the indie Lovecraftian fishing title was released early this year.

Speaking with Game Developer at PAX Australia, the New Zealand dev anticipated the game would sell 100,000 copies within a year, Producer Nadia Thorne and 3D Artist Mikey Bastiaens revealed. Instead, it managed to sell a million copies. Originally, the studio felt that hitting that target was “crazy,” and anticipated the sales goal that the game actually surpassed after only 24 hours on the market.

At this point, the team is working on an expansion — The Pale Reach — which brings the player into an icy domain. On top of that, it also has a second DLC in the works that was delayed earlier this year into 2024. So, needless to say, Dredge has a pretty sweet line of content for the near future.

What do you think? Are you excited about what Dredge has in store? Let us know below!

