Deus Ex, System Shock Creator Working On New IP

OtherSide Entertainment has confirmed that Deus Ex and System Shock creator, Warren Spector, is in the midst of working on a brand-new IP. Of course, much like his other projects, Spector promises to keep to what he knows best and offer an “immersive world and engaging narrative,” naturally there will be more than one way to make your choices and that will impact the game’s progression.

“It feels great to be working with a talented team on a new title and new IP. Fans of my work already know what to expect: an immersive world and engaging narrative that players will directly impact through their choices and playstyles. We are still in early development and are looking forward to sharing more information soon!”

Since the project is in early development, it will probably be a while before we see any truly tangible progress, but with Spector behind the wheel, it’s sure to bring plenty of Deus Ex and System Shock fans out of the woodworks.

