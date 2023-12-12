Death Stranding Doc Poised For Disney Plus Release

Disney has taken the lead as the definitive streamer for Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding documentary — Hideo Kojima: Connecting Worlds. This comes after a successful bout at the Tribeca Film Festival back in June.

Kojima himself revealed the news in a rather uncharacteristically straightforward post on Twitter. The film lets viewers not just understand more about the development of the controversial adventure game, but also provides a glimpse into the famed designer’s creative process.

With a new game in development alongside a sequel to Death Stranding, he’s sure got a full plate, but we’re sure he’d not have it any other way. The doc is poised to hit the streaming service sometime in spring 2024.

My documentary film "HIDEO KOJIMA: CONNECTING WORLDS" which had its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York in June, will be distributed worldwide in the spring of 2024.

The film will be distributed exclusively on Disney+. Directed and photographed by Glen… pic.twitter.com/g56gUSWlw6 — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) December 8, 2023

What do you think? Are you gonna catch the doc when it launches? Let us know below!