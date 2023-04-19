Dead Island 2 Only Lets Current-Gen Console Owners Host Co-Op Sessions

Dead Island 2 allows for cross-gen co-op after a short romp in the storyline. After about 20 to 30 minutes, you can join or host a co-op session, but of course, there’s a catch.

Dambuster Studios took to its blog to discuss the game’s co-op, including its requirements. While PS4 and PS5 players can join forces, only the PS5 owner can host. Alternatively, an owner of a PS4 Pro can, as well. Basically, as long as you’re not running a base PS4, if you can host the game — hopefully — just fine.

According to the studio, this is because of the game’s graphical requirements. That doesn’t it won’t happen, though, as Dambuster is supposedly looking into a fix that will allow base console players the ability to host Dead Island 2 games, as well.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

