Dead Island 2 DLC Unveiled

Dead Island 2‘s first expansion, Haus, has been named and dated for later this year. The DLC takes us into a psycho-horror dreamscape, with your goal being to investigate a Malibu-based cult.

Haus features a whole new storyline and brand-new weapons. With the group’s leader prophesizing Haus is the beginning of a new future for humanity, this DLC certainly seems to really want to throw the grounded — or as grounded as a zombie-slaying simulator can be — idea out the window. and across the stratosphere

The $29.99 expansion kicks off Deep Silver and Dambuster Studios’ two planned story expansions for the multiplat game. The other is slated to release in the second quarter of 2024.

