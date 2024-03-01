Following a continuing wave of game industry layoffs, Toys For Bob has gone from closing their San Francisco area studio to breaking off from ownership under publisher Activision.

As reported in their own blog post, Toys For Bob’s latest direction is looking forward to the studio reliving some of their humble origins as a smaller game developer. Perhaps also to TFB’s benefit, they appear to be only just beginning the early setup of being an independent studio. Any official announcements to future projects are still some ways off at the moment.

Fans of Crash Bandicoot and Spyro The Dragon, from the Reignited Trilogy to Crash Team Rumble, may continue to grow their hopes for future installments. Additionally, TFB expresses reaching out to both Microsoft and Activision for future partnerships, which may bring further anticipation for more Crash and Spyro games to come. Going independent may also bring the possibility of Toys For Bob working on original game ideas, but hopeful anticipation of more Crash and Spyro games can continue just the same. Just look at the last line in the TFB blog post:

Also related, TFB’s latest Crash Bandicoot game Crash Team Rumble, will have Season 3 ending with one last content update on Monday March 4, per VGC. No need for concern over the June 2023 Crash Bandicoot multiplayer title’s status, as the game will remain playable. The big catch is that the in-game currency Crash Coins will become disabled, but can still be used to progress through the available Battlepass.

What do you think? Are you excited for what Toys For Bob has in store? Let us know below!