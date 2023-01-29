Clive ‘N’ Wrench Capped At 30fps On PS5

Numskull Games has revealed the tech specs behind its PS5 version of Clive ‘N’ Wrench. It’s going to be as optimized as possible with only some extra options to set it apart from the rest.

The 3D platformer isn’t taking the next big step, still capped at 30fps at 1080p on the PS5. The developer revealed the news on Twitter, answering some questions they’ve been receiving about the console versions.

Now, just because Clive ‘N’ Wrench is still capped at 30fps, something that may be a dealbreaker for some, that doesn’t mean the game is without benefits for releasing on the PS5. With the hardware, the PS5 allows for improved draw distance, dynamic objects, shader quality and particle effects, and dynamic lighting.

We've had a few queries on CNW Console performance so here are our tech specs: Switch: 30fps, 720p handheld/ dynamic 720p & 1080p docked.

PS4: 30fps, 1080p.

PS5: 30fps, 1080p. Includes improved draw distance, dynamic lighting, dynamic objects, shader quality & particle effects. — Numskull Games 🕹 – CLIVE 'N' WRENCH 24TH FEB 2023 (@NumskullGames) January 27, 2023

Even the people the studio follows on Twitter are a bit peeved, especially since the trailer on the PlayStation YouTube plays at 60fps. You can pick up the multiplat 3D platformer on February 24, 2023.

