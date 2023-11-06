Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare III Offers Short Campaign

The latest entry in the yearly Call of Duty lineup — Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III — isn’t fostering great reception, as the game features a really short single-player campaign. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War previously had the shortest campaign at around five and half hours.

Early players were lamenting (via Xbox Nerds) how the single-player campaign clocks in at only around three to four hours. Others criticized the writing as lackluster, even compared to other entries in the series.

That said, its short story can be attributed to the fact it started life originally as a Modern Warfare II DLC, but in the end, that doesn’t excuse the issues players have outright. Sure, very few people actually buy the yearly COD release for the story, but it’s still an offering from a powerhouse studio that’s decided to foster this franchise as its golden child.

