Assassin’s Creed Mirage New Game Plus Arrives Next Week, Permadeath Delayed

Gabriel Stanford-Reisinger

Two new modes were announced in the middle of November for Assassin’s Creed Mirage, and while one of them has a concrete release, the other is delayed. Of course, neither had definitive release dates when revealed.

Ubisoft announced on Twitter that New Game Plus is poised to release next week, complete with existing progressions and brand-new rewards. Unfortunately, though, the French developer coupled this positive announcement with a lightly negative one, signaling that the other mode — a permadeath mode — is slated to release in 2024.

From the way it reads, it sounds like this mode was also going to be released in the last month of the year, only for it to get delayed for one reason or another.

What do you think? Will either of these modes make you return to the game? Let us know below!

Gabriel Stanford-Reisinger

Gabriel's the main news man and Managing Editor for PSX Extreme. He's got half a decade of journalism experience and over a decade of PlayStation experience.

