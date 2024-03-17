The Force was not strong with Aspyr Media on launch day of the Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection, as the re-release continues to encounter major performance issues. The game was released on March 14 (or March 13 according to the Steam page) and players who bought the game immediately experienced various glitches and performance issues, with many of the reports highlighting the current state of the online multiplayer.

During launch day, Aspyr issued an official statement regarding the broken online multiplayer mode of the Battlefront Classic Collection:

We’d like to thank the Battlefront community for their overwhelming support and feedback for the STAR WARS™ Battlefront Classic Collection release. At launch, we experienced critical errors with our network infrastructure. The result was incredibly high ping, matchmaking errors, crashes, and servers not appearing in the browser. Since launch, we’ve been working to address these issues and increase network stability, and we will continue our efforts until our network infrastructure is stabilized to prevent further outages. Please continue to report bugs, errors, or unexpected behaviors to our support team via our Request Form The Aspyr Team

Based on this statement including a link to submit bugs and errors, it looks like players may be able to expect the first patch to arrive sometime soon. However, there is currently no estimate on how long until the patch (and future ones) starts rolling out. This official statement unfortunately does not address various performance issues also affecting the Battlefront Classic Collection’s offline modes.

What do you think about Aspyr’s official statement about the Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection launch day issues? Let us know below!