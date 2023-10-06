Another Insider Claims God Of War Ragnarok DLC Is On The Way

Another well-known — in the movie scene — insider, ViewerAnon, has added fuel to the fire of a God of War Ragnarok DLC that might be in the works over at Santa Monica Studio. There have been murmurs of this since March, since voice actor Ben Prendergast teased another appearance of Tyr.

ViewerAnon took to Twitter to comment on the future of game development and standalone expansions, where the insider dropped that Santa Monica Studio is working on “God of War stuff” while not definitively saying it was about the DLC. However, they did later question whether it is the DLC that the studio’s working on.

ViewerAnon’s take follows The Snitch — not the original Snitch — who in August claimed the DLC was about 60% past development.

