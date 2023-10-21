Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged Review

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged sees the franchise roar back into view with a satisfying entry that should delight fans, and provide a safe pair of hands for anyone looking for an excuse for some light-hearted racing.

Function over style is definitely the name of the game here and players will be rewarded with racing that is satisfyingly easy to learn and a fun challenge to master. The races are rammed with action and have a difficulty that will not leave you bored but neither will it ever be a real roadblock to progression throughout the campaign mode.

There is a good variety on offer, from typical races to it being changed up with the vehicle in last place periodically being eliminated to slaloms that feel like you’re working out a puzzle. Sure, before long you’ll be very familiar with each style but it does do just enough to change it up between races.

Not exactly Game Of Thrones, but it does the job

Frantic Fun

The story here is aimed at a younger market, so if you are looking for a groundbreaking Game Of Thrones-esque tale, then look elsewhere. Then again, who seriously goes into a racing game looking for that much violence and hatred? Oh right, of course, fans of Mario Kart. It has enough cutscenes and light-hearted characters that provide you with the excuse to go and do a variety of contests. Nothing more, nothing less but it does this with aplomb, and you’ll be too satisfied with the racing to care.

Five different types of vehicles encourage you to experiment with the way you approach races, and with 157 cars on offer is nothing to sniff at. There is a lot of content here. You can further unlock backgrounds and different tags and cards. Factor in DLC that has already arrived, and there is a lot to be found here.

In terms of how the game is structured, variety and progression are the keywords. It does not hold back from consistently providing you with experience, upgrades, or money in a financial ecosystem, which means you are never far off affording something new. The shop can be a bit limited, and you can pay money to refresh the items on offer, a feature which, if the currency wasn’t so readily available, would have become annoying.

Graphically there was no issue with this title, it looks good without being spectacular, but it really suits its own context well. Graphics are not an issue here.

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Tankocharged. If this reviewer is offered a tank, then he’ll drive a tank.

Superb Effort

There is an admirable amount of customization that really cannot be understated. It has a superb track builder as well as a mindboggling amount of ways to customize your car, it is seriously impressive. These features are very much optional, leaving it to be something that you can pick up if you ever need a break from the racing.

This is a really solid title that should be looked at by anyone who needs to scratch their racing game itch or anyone who is just a massive fan of the Hot Wheels franchise. There is an awful lot to do here, so those who commit to the game will be here a long time. This is a really solid game and worth checking out.

