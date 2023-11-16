Menu Close

Spider-Man 2 Tops October Sales Charts

Gabriel Stanford-Reisinger 0 Comments

Sony holds a huge dominance in the US gaming scene, as Spider-Man 2 tops the October sales charts, standing proud as the top-selling game in the region.

According to Circana’s Mat Piscatella on Twitter, Sony’s flagship release this year has sold the most retail copies, as this chart does not account for digital sales, we can’t say for sure how close Nintendo’s Super Mario Bros. Wonder came to dethroning the top spot.

Now, Insomniac is moving forward with Wolverine… whatever that game will be.

What do you think? Does Sony topping the charts in the US surprise you any more? Let us know below!

