Shooter Foamstars Aims For February Release On PS Plus

Square Enix is eyeing a February release for its PlayStation exclusive co-op shooter, Foamstars, what’s more, it’ll be on PlayStation Plus that month. The shooter looks to be a fresh take on the shooter genre and can be compared closest to Nintendo’s Splatoon series.

A Square Enix press release revealed that the game will be part of February’s PlayStation Plus lineup, meaning players with ongoing subscriptions to Sony’s service can add it to their library for no extra charge for the month. The cut off will be March 4, after which it will retail at $29.99. In case you’ve gone this long without seeing the game, here’s what it has to offer.

