PS5 Slim Disc Attachment Needs Internet To Sync Upon Setup

Gabriel Stanford-Reisinger

Despite releasing next month, Sony has been kind of tight-lipped about the PlayStation 5 Slim models and the separate disc drive attachment you can purchase. A new requirement, though, is leading to some concerns, especially in the games preservation space.

CharlieIntel reports on Twitter with images of a Call of Duty PS5 Slim bundle, but among the general hype surrounding COD, players took notice of that in the fine print, an internet connection is needed to pair the console and its disc attachment. From the looks of things, this is the standard Slim, which means it comes with the disc attachment built-in.

We could be wrong, but with how tight-lipped Sony’s been about these new models, we wouldn’t put it past it to throw in another weird rule that doesn’t go over well. Perhaps the online requirement is for the Digital Edition of the Slims, but why would it have that warning on what appears to be a Standard Edition if this wasn’t potentially a new standard for the console?

What do you think? Are we blowing this out of proportion? Do you think this will hurt the preservation community down the line? Let us know below!

