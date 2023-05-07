The Lord Of The Rings: Gollum Is 20 Hours On A “Relaxed” Playthrough

The much-maligned upcoming The Lord of the Rings: Gollum will apparently be 20 hours long if the player is doing a “relaxed” playthrough. We aren’t sure the entire scope of the game, but it does seem to be a rather fair length.

During an interview with GamingBolt, producer Harald Riegler expressed how players who decide to go with a more “relaxed” pace will get through the game in about 20 hours. Of course, it’s also mentioned that others could complete the game faster if they aren’t as thorough.

He encourages people to take their time, though, and take in the scenery and “breathe the air of Middle-earth.” Not sure we’d want to in Daedalic Entertainment’s stealth adventure as Gollum, but we’ll keep that in mind.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum was previously hit with a bit of controversy last month surrounding its optional DLC that unlocked more characters speaking Sindarin in not-so-key sections. You can pick up your copy when it releases to current and past-gen consoles on May 25.

